MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police arrested a Estes Express Line security guard after she fired a shot at a former employee Friday afternoon.

Justice Wiley, a former Estes Express Line employee, went to the business on 3914 Shelby Dr. at 1:55 p.m. to pick up her paycheck. Quintrease Rhodes, a 40-year-old security guard, told Wiley that her check would be mailed to her.

In response, Wiley proceeded to chest bump Rhodes.

Rhodes pulled out her handgun and fired a single shot at Wiley.

Wiley was transported to Baptist East for hearing damage.

Rhodes was arrested and admitted that she did fire the shot at Wiley in self-defense.

She has been charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.