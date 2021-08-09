Security guard accused of shooting man over loud music is former Horn Lake police officer

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard accused of shooting a man to death in a Kroger parking lot after an argument over loud music is a former police officer from Horn Lake, Mississippi, authorities there confirmed.

Gregory Livingston was a former officer employed with the City of Horn Lake from August 1998 until he resigned April 2001, a commander at the Horn Lake Police Department said.

State records show that at the time of the shooting he was not a licensed armed security guard. His license was expired and he was in the process of renewing.

A Kroger spokesperson said he was an employee of Allied Universal Security. That company’s Memphis office had no comment Monday.

Livingston, 54, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alvin Motley, who was shot to death Saturday evening at a Kroger Fuel Center at Poplar and Kirby.

“I’m still shaky thinking about it, you know. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the sound,” a witness said. “We have all been in arguments and you don’t just raise your gun up and shoot anyone because someone said something out of the way to you. It was just uncalled for.”

“This man took the love of my life away from me. You didn’t give me no chance to have a future with my husband that I was about to marry in two months,” Rolanda Johnson, Motley’s fiancé told us.

Family members say Motley was visiting Memphis for business and had several projects in the works prior to his death.

A witness told police the incident started as Livingston and Motley argued over the volume of music coming from their car. The witness said she told Motley to come back to the car, but he then exited the car and told Livingston they should “talk like men.”

Memphis Police said Livingston told officers he had shot someone. A 9mm Glock 19 was recovered.

Livingston is in the Shelby County Jail on $1.8 million bond, charged with second degree murder.

Motley’s friend sees this as more than just incidental, “So something in your head told you to kill him and before you pulled your gun that was your thought. I feel that was a premediated thought.”

They believe first degree murder is a more appropriate charge.

MORE: See top stories on WREG.com →

WREG is attempting to learn more about this case and will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

First day of school for SCS with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

CPD officer killed in shooting identified, 2nd officer shot remains in critical condition

One officer killed, another critically injured in weekend shooting

Chicago officer shot and killed in West Englewood ID’d; Second officer critically wounded

University of Arkansas Old Main Flyover

Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID

More News