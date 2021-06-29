Second teen caught after escape from Fayette County facility; one still on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old escapee from a juvenile detention center in Fayette County, Tennessee was captured without incident in Chattanooga, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday.

He was one of three juveniles who escaped June 23 from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville. Another juvenile was captured June 24.

The third juvenile is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-590-6782.

→ More coverage on Wilder Youth Development Center

Monday night, another group of juveniles attempted to escape the same facility but they were caught, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

In that case, four to six juveniles had gotten control of a set of keys from a guard and attempted to scale a fence with a bed sheet. They were caught in an interior yard around midnight, authorities said. Two subjects were charged with attempted escape.

