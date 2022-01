MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in relation to the killing of a Five Guy’s employee in September.

Dajimon Payne, 16, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, according to court records.



A judge with the juvenile court system told WREG that Payne has been transferred to criminal court on murder charges.

