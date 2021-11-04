MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a second suspect has been charged in connection with a triple shooting at a southeast Shelby County Applebee’s.

The sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Vincent Brown is facing several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, theft of property and aggravated assault.

Three people were injured during the shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road. Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an attempted car burglary.

The sheriff’s office says Brown already had an arrest warrant out for domestic assault and vandalism.

The sheriff’s office previously 19-year-old Charterio Porter in connection with this shooting. Porter is also facing second-degree murder, theft of property and aggravated assault charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown drove Porter away from the scene after the shooting. The two were reportedly driving in a vehicle that had been reported stolen prior to the shooting.