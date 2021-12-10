MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested another suspect they say is tied to a deadly shooting at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex.

Dacon Dixon, 20, is charged with first degree murder in connection to the Nov. 23 shooting along brook tree circle.

Police say Dixon and another man broke into an apartment moments before they robbed him.

Security camera footage showed Dixon and the other guy in the parking lot around the time of the attack before running away.

The victim also tried to run away but police say he was followed and shot multiple times.

He later died from his injuries.

Last week, police arrested the man who they say was with Dixon during the crime.

Dixon is charged with aggravated robbery and first degree murder.