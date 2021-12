MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Commissioner Van Turner announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.



Turner said that he had been vaccinated and boosted. He credited the vaccines for ensuring his symptoms were mild. Commissioner Turner recommended getting vaccinated and boosted.



I just tested positive for Covid. The vaccinations and booster definitely help. I encourage you to get tested and get vaccinated and boosted if you plan on being out and about during this Holiday Season! — Van Turner (@turnervan357) December 28, 2021

Earlier this week, Tami Sawyer announced that she tested positive as well, and is quarantining.





Late last night, I tested positive for COVID. As someone with asthma, I am glad that I’m vaccinated and boosted or I would be having a worse time than I am. I will quarantine for 10 days and continue to mask and social distance afterwards. Please take care of yourself and others. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) December 27, 2021