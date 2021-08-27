Second Amendment sales tax holiday starts in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi is having a Second Amendment sales tax holiday this weekend. The state will not be collecting sales taxes on purchases of specific products.

The holiday even is scheduled to start, “12:01 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 and 12:00 Midnight Sunday, August 29, 2021.”

For a list of eligible items, visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue website here.

