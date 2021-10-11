MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police officers rode in a sea of blue procession Monday night to honor fallen officer Darrell Adams. The 34-year-old was killed earlier this month while investigating a crash on I-40 near North Watkins. Police say he was struck by an oncoming 18-wheeler.

“This is a very dangerous job,” Chief CJ Davis said. “Many people think of the dangers of the job as arresting individuals and gunfire and all of these scenarios but officers are in extreme danger just responding to traffic accidents.”

Adams’ loved ones, like his brother Dominique Jackson, are now clinging to fond memories.

“He was the glue to the family,” Jackson said.

His fellow officers say he was a dedicated public servant.

“Let’s be real. Regardless of the pay you get there’s not enough money to do this job and do this job right,” Col. Lambert Ross said. “You got to want this job. You have to want to serve people and that’s who he was.”

Adams joined the force in 2016 and it was one of the proudest moments of his life.

“This was his dream job. This was something that he was fully, whole-heartedly committed to,” Jackson said. “Like he woke up wanting to be a police officer in the City of Memphis, the city we grew up in and we love.”

Adams leaves behind a son and child on the way.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed on the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.