CORDOVA, Tenn. – Tis the season for holiday shopping and holiday crime.

This week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office kicked off Operation Jingle Bells to stop thieves from trying to steal your Christmas.

The sheriff’s office has set up a command post at Wolfchase Galleria Mall, and deputies will be patrolling the surrounding area to check on area businesses.

“We will have a number of cars working in the area, especially on the weekend. We will be using some special equipment to help our officers police the area,” Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

They will also drive through the big shopping center lots to let shoppers know they’re around and let criminals know they’re being watched.

“I do think if there are bad guys are driving around, they’ll think twice,” said Deputy Britta Mitchell.

Sheriff Bonner said they have received complaints about the Wolfchase Mall area. During Thanksgiving week, police were called after someone fired shots in the parking lot outside Macy’s.

“We want shoppers to feel like they can come shop and shop safely,” said Sheriff Bonner.

The sheriff said this will be a seven-day-a-week operation during December, and they plan to bring in reserve officers to help on the busy weekends.

“We will also be doing Operation Jingles Bells all across Highway 64, as well as the Hacks Cross and Winchester area,” said Sheriff Bonner.

Sheriff Bonner said there are also a few things shoppers can do to protect themselves and their property.

“When you come in and out of the mall, have the panic button in your hand. Most new cars have a panic button,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable, push the button.”

Bonner said always be aware of your surroundings, keep packages in your trunk, and flag down an officer or security guard if you need help.