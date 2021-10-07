MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police are warning of a scam in the wake of the Collierville Kroger shooting. CPD have sent out a message via Facebook stating the appropriate chariteis and orangizations giving support to the family of Mrs. King and the victims of the September 23 shooting.

The Collierville Police are urging people to be careful and do their due diligence when donating to a charity. They recommend going to nationalcompassion.org or Collierville Strong’s website to donate.

CPD has warned people that there are GoFundMe accounts that are asking for donations via social media. They recommend if you have any doubts or concerns to verify the charity you intend to donate to with the website charitynavigator.org.



