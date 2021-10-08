MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though Christmas is still months always, the Salvation Army Memphis is already thinking about the holidays and the thousands of children and seniors in need.

They’re looking to help as many people as they can, but with some changes to the Angel Tree Program. Here’s how you can qualify to receive a gift from the Angel Tree.



“Our new area commanders recently began in Memphis and they just had a vision of doing the Angel Tree registration in person,” said spokeswoman Nina Harrelson.



The Salvation Army is already announcing Angel Tree registration dates with in-person registration for families in need beginning October 18.



“In years past, we’ve done it online and this time they need to actually show up in person to our Angel Tree warehouse, That’s the old Fred’s pharmacy building on Getwell, and they will need to bring several documents with them,” Harrelson said.



This year you must also bring ID for all adults in the home, proof of birth and guardianship for kids 12 and under, proof of residence and proof of income for adults.

For those who want to donate, this year, people wishing to show their support can enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of 25 dollars per month at www.Kettle365.org

You can also donate online at www.SalvationArmyMemphis.org with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, use cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, you can Ask Alexa to donate or give any amount by texting KETTLES to 51555.

“We are not ready for people to begin adopting angels just yet, but we’re hoping we’ll be ready to have that process start by November 1. So, people can watch our social media page or website,” Harrelson said.

Changes to the Angel Tree program are to make sure every donation helps as many families and children as possible during the holidays.



“The need is greater than ever. We thought there was a huge need last year and we’re seeing an even higher increase in need this year and so, we are really helping to help as many families as we possibly can,’ Harrelson said.

The Salvation Army also to take part in the Angel Tree program children 12 and under and seniors 55 and over must live in Shelby, Crittenden, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, DeSoto, Tunica and Tate counties.