MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season to make their Angel Tree project a success. They are in need of volunteers to assist with gift distribution on Monday and Tuesday, December 20 and 21.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers for traffic controllers, screener/verifier and bag-pullers.



The Salvation Army said that some jobs will require heavy lifting and outside work. So, dress accordingly.



For those who cannot volunteer, the Salvation Army recommends the following ways to show support:

Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month: www.Kettle365.org

Donate online with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo: www.SalvationArmyMemphis.org

Donate cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, for the first year ever

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

The Salvation Army said that every donation helps, and that gifts stay within the community they are given.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website.