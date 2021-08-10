Robbers, caught on camera, wanted in several hotel hold-ups

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police want you to take a good look at the robbers caught on camera holding up two Memphis hotels at gunpoint.

Investigators believe the masked men are responsible for at least five robberies at area hotels.

Woman shoots man, man runs over woman, Memphis police say

Police said two hotels were hit back to back early Saturday morning.

Quality Inn & Suites Robbery

Video from the Quality Inn & Suites in the 1300 block of McRee shows one of the suspects approach the counter with a gun and demand money from the business.

Pair accused of kidnapping Dyersburg woman over car title

A short time later, two men robbed the Microtel in the 2400 block of North Germantown.

The second robbery was also caught on camera. You can see two men with guns enter the business and take money from the register. Both videos were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Microtel robbery

Read more top stories here

If you recognize the three suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Suspects wanted in several hotel robberies

Doctors on how to fight COVID-19 Misinformation

Newborn baby boy found in dresser in Chicago alley

Number of children at Le Bonheur with COVID-19 doubles in one week

CDC: Unvaccinated more likely to get COVID-19 a second time

FBI raids home of Knoxville man charged in Capitol riot

More News