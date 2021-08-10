Robbers, caught on camera, wanted in several hotel hold-ups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police want you to take a good look at the robbers caught on camera holding up two Memphis hotels at gunpoint.

Investigators believe the masked men are responsible for at least five robberies at area hotels.

Police said two hotels were hit back to back early Saturday morning.

Quality Inn & Suites Robbery

Video from the Quality Inn & Suites in the 1300 block of McRee shows one of the suspects approach the counter with a gun and demand money from the business.

A short time later, two men robbed the Microtel in the 2400 block of North Germantown.

The second robbery was also caught on camera. You can see two men with guns enter the business and take money from the register. Both videos were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Microtel robbery

If you recognize the three suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.