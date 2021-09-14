Robber in puffy coat and red skull cap tied to several business robberies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a robber caught on camera more than once wearing a blue bubble jacket, ripped jeans, and red skull cap was arrested following a hold-up Monday at Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Dodge’s Chicken in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard

They believe Tardarius Heath, 26, is responsible for a number of businesses robberies over the last four months, including a robbery at the same Dodge’s convenience store and the MAPCO on South Third last week.

Police released surveillance video following those robberies that showed two men entered the MAPCO just before 9 p.m. last Monday. One of the robbers stayed near the door, and the other, wearing a blue bubble jacket, ripped jeans, and red skull cap, went behind the counter and cleaned out the register.

MAPCO in the 3100 block of S. Third Street

Police said minutes later, the puffy jacket robber and his accomplice held up the Dodge’s Chicken and took an undetermined amount of cash at gunpoint.

“All this traffic in and out. You never think it would happen, but it will,” said one Dodge’s customer.

Police said following the robbery yesterday at Dodge’s Chicken, they spotted Heath and that all-too-familiar puffy coat.

Officers said when they took Heath into custody, he was wearing the same ripped jeans as the guy in the store’s surveillance video, and they found a blue bubble jacket and red skull cap nearby.

They say Heath was also carrying $1,200, the same amount taken from the gas station.

Regulars were relieved to hear someone was locked up.

“That’s a good thing. He’s where he is supposed to be,” said a customer.

Police said Heath admitted to taking part in the recent robbery at Dodge’s but denied being involved in the others.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is locked up on a $75,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the other robber. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 538-CASH.