MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released a disturbing video of a gas station attendant being attacked by a robber early Friday morning.

The video shows the robber behind the counter of the Valero in the 4100 block of Winchester.

The masked gunman can be seen forcing the clerk, who is on the ground, to remove money from the register.

Police said the suspect became angry with the clerk because he wasn’t moving fast enough and began pistol-whipping him. Once the clerk opened the drawer, they said he shot the gas attendant several times.

“I feel sorry about the guy. It has to stop everywhere,” said Ashraf Alhrot.

Ashrot owns the Corner Grocery across the street from the Valero. He has sixteen cameras around his business, massive lights outside, and said he even sleeps inside his store to protect his property.

“And everybody has his gun here. You work here you have to know how to prepare yourself,” he said.

A locked door secures the counter area at the Valero, but employees said the clerk forgot to lock the door when he went outside to check on a pump.

“A door like this needs to be locked 24 hours. Especially morning time when it’s slow and easy to be robbed,” said Ashrot.

The victim was alert and sitting away when the ambulance took him away. His co-workers said he is expected to recover.

Police have not said how much money the robber took from the store.

They said the robber was wearing a Nike ball cap, black eyeglasses, a blue sweater, a neon safety vest, gray pants, white shoes with patent leather around the toe area.

He was also carrying a black backpack with the letters NGO written on it.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.