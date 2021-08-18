Ripley man charged with possession of firearm: ‘I guess I’m going to federal prison’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal jury convicted Ripley man, Michael Rogers, on charges relating to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.



On August 9, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Lauderdale Sheriff’s officers went to the suspect’s house in Ripley, Tennessee.

Law enforcement said in a report that before they could even reach the door, “Rogers came out of the house and stated he knew why they were there and that he had the ‘same thing as last time’.” Rogers was referring to a previous arrest in 2011 for possession of marijuana with intent and a firearm.



Rogers came out of the house, unarmed, and gave a written consent to a search of his house and signed a Miranda waiver. The investigators found an unloaded .22 caliber rifle behind the front door and .30-06 ammunition inside a nightstand.



Rogers acknowledged that he was, in fact, a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to the Lauders County Sheriff’s office, Rogers concluded in an interview, “I guess I’m going to federal prison. I had the gun in the house. I knew the risk. It was mine.”

Federal law prohibits those who have prior felony convictions from possessing firearms or ammunition.

As a result, Rogers faces up to 5 years in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing hearing is set for November 9.