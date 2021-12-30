MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The final Ride of Tears of 2021 is scheduled to take place Thursday to honor parents of the children whose lives were taken this year due to gun violence.

Over 60 children have been killed in Memphis in the last two years and many people have had enough.

On Thursday, you could see a big caravan all over town leading the Ride of Tears as locals make their voices heard.

It will visit several neighborhoods where kids have been killed this year including King Street in Orange Mound where 12 year-old Artemis Rayford died after a shooting on Christmas Day.

“We have parents that don’t have closure and are not going to have closure because they’re losing their babies. It is not just that easy to have closure when losing a child,” one community leader said.

The ride begins at 2:45 in the parking lot of the former Crystal Palace on South 3rd Street. They will start lining up at 2:00 p.m.