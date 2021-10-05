MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have said that Rainess Holmes, the suspect in the deadly double shooting that killed one Rhodes College student and injured another, has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

Memphis Police on Monday reported that investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for First Degree Murder, two counts Especially Aggravated Robbery, three counts Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Murder in the Perpetration of Aggravated Burglary.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Holmes was added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list. Call MPD at (901)-545-2677 with information.

Rhodes College identified the victim in the shooting as senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer.

Rainess Holmes is in custody. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force located Holmes in the 3100 block of Powell.

Thanks to everyone who called in tips on this case. https://t.co/Z6go1Ip4Bn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 5, 2021





