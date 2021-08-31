Restaurant Report card: August 24 – 31

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



WORST SCORES:

Back Yard Burgers #12 – 83

1723 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: toxic substances in spray bottles not properly identified, food items stored on the floor, food workers not wearing proper hair restraints, accumulation of dust/dirt.food residue

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7097702E-6D0E-4957-AD37-5E644A6D256A

100s:

Flying Saucer – Bar

130 Peabody Place. Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A987D930-15D2-4AC0-96C4-44FCD1B50F56

Smoothie King

431 S HIGHLAND ST Memphis, TN 38111

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=276E566C-2C8F-4EEF-914F-0CF127767BC9

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (BAR)

4600 Merchants Park Circle, Ste 101 Collierville, TN 38017

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B124F90A-2B88-4607-AAEF-1B74C37CB0D4

It’s Taylor Made Delicious BBQ- Mobile Unit

7499 RICHMOND ROAD Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=14834D49-2301-4AA7-87C7-D912309D2899

Idella Soul Food Traditional and More Mobile Unit

5671 FALLING BARK DR. Memphis, TN 38134

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=30E7C2A3-7412-42A3-B8FE-647700EF66E6