MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound neighborhood is remembering a woman who died during this weekend’s severe weather, which ravaged communities all across the Mid-South.



Officials have identified 54 year-old Lisa Taylor of Orange Mound as a victim of storm damage.



Sheridan Smotherman is counting her blessings after surviving a tree crashing through her roof, trapping her inside and having to be rescued by first responders.

“I was like thrown out of my bed and at the time I stood up and got my balance and everything the entire house, entire roof of my house collapsed, and it was just nothing but God,” Smotherman said.

Less than a mile away from Smotherman’s home, a similar incident happened, but this time, it resulted in the death of Taylor, a longtime florist.



“It has tore our shop apart to be honest,” Davin Green, a former co-worker, said.

Taylor was found unconscious by a friend early Saturday morning, according to Shelby County Emergency Management.



Taylor was a florist for 35 years and spent 14 of them working at Rachel’s Flower Shop before recently retiring.



“I knew Ms. Lisa about four or five months, and we grew a bond and it was very important. I love Ms. Lisa and I always will,” Green said.

Taylor is believed to be the only person in Shelby County to die from the storm. Davin Green remembers her as a person always willing to lend a helping hand.



“There was just a lot of things that I didn’t know about the floral industry and about flowers that she taught me, and it help me so much that I’ve became a better designer,” Green said.



As this neighborhood tries to move forward, the damage is a reminder of the life lost.

“This experience just says it all more. Thank you, Jesus,” Smotherman said.



The National Weather Service is conducting damage assessments across the region to determine whether high winds or a tornado caused the damage in Orange Mound. Their findings are expected to be released this week.