Rendezvous restaurant closed again due to Covid-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis landmark restaurant, the Rendezvous, announced Thursday that they were closing their doors again. Shortly after reopening, the restaurant closed due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections.





The restaurant posted to their Facebook page that they are doing this, “out of an abundance of caution, we are going to be closed today. This is tough – we are just restaurant folks trying to make medical decisions – while also trying to keep our livelihood going.”



The Rendezvous recommends supporting other local businesses in the mean time.