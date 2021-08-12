Rendezvous restaurant closed again due to Covid-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis landmark restaurant, the Rendezvous, announced Thursday that they were closing their doors again. Shortly after reopening, the restaurant closed due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections.


The restaurant posted to their Facebook page that they are doing this, “out of an abundance of caution, we are going to be closed today. This is tough – we are just restaurant folks trying to make medical decisions – while also trying to keep our livelihood going.”

The Rendezvous recommends supporting other local businesses in the mean time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Santa Barbara Dad Charged With Killing His Children

Memphis hospitals under strain

COVID patients fill MS hospitals

3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

Marion schools COVID

Court backlog affecting criminal cases

More News