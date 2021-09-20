Remains of Confederate general, wife laid to rest in Columbia, Tennessee

Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains were found in the former Forrest Park in Memphis in June 2021./ They were laid to rest this weekend in Columbia, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The remains of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife were laid to rest Saturday after they were removed to a new museum in Columbia, Tennessee.

Lee Millar, spokesman for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which had fought a drawn-out legal battle with government officials in Memphis and Shelby County, confirmed the reburial ceremony to WREG.

Forrest, a slave trader and early leader of the KKK, had been buried under a monument in a public park in Memphis since the graves were moved from a nearby cemetery in the early 20th century.

The removal of Forrest’s monument and remains began in 2017 when city officials voted to transfer the park to a private nonprofit group after the state took measures to block the monument’s removal.

The remains were discovered June 7 this year, and removed a few days later, according to Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace, the nonprofit that now controls the land formerly known as Forrest Park.