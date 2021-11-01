MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we turn the page on our calendars this morning, many consider today the kickoff of the holiday season.



The Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South is asking for your help this year helping families in need.



You can do that by going to their Red Kettle Kickoff Concert. The free event will feature the Southern Territory band and special guest Salvation army national commander: Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.



There will be lots of opportunity to give to the Red Kettle Campaign to help families this Christmas.



That kickoff concert will be Sunday, November 14 from 4 to 5 pm at the Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar. The concert is free to attend.



Learn more about this year’s Angel Tree Program and for volunteer opportunities, click here.



If you can’t give in person, the Salvation Army has its virtual kettle on their website.



You can make daily donation or start monthly contributions here.





