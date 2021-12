The Salvation Army needs your help filling its Red Kettles with donations this Christmas.

You can make an online gift by visiting: www.salvationarmymemphis.org, or mail their gift to:

The Salvation Army

ATTN: Red Kettles

696 Jackson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38105

Or stop by a kettle when you see one. They’ll be at the Kroger at 540 S. Mendenhall on Thursday.

This year’s goal is $901,000.