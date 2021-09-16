Raleigh family hopes new community center for kids will reduce crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh family is trying to fight crime by opening a new community center in the community.

The center near Yale and Ramill Road is designed to keep kids out of trouble by giving them fun, positive things to do. Rachel Nolen runs the facility.

“[Children] want that,” she said. “They need that, but it take a village.”

The center will have karaoke nights, arts, crafts and vocational classes focusing on business and entrepreneurship, which is something Nolen’s teenage daughters Moni and Tsumarri know something about. They run “Hermosa Sisters'” candle shop next door on top of tackling their school work.

“It’s always good to learn something new,” Moni said.

She and her sister intend to teach kids at the center. Moni will offer courses on candle making and Tsumarri will teach cooking.

“Kids really need things like that, especially mentors,” Moni said.

It appears they need it now more than ever. Recent days have been particularly violent in Memphis, with several teenagers arrested for serious crimes, including a deadly shooting at a shopping center on Ridgeway. Police say two teens shot and killed another teen while he was taking out the trash at his fast food job.

“I’ve heard a mother cry when her child is not coming home,” Nolen said. “It’s a cry you don’t want to hear.”

She hopes the new youth center will make those cries less frequent. The grand opening at 3511 Ramill Road is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.