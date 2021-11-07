MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire in a Raleigh apartment complex caused thousands in damages to multiple buildings Friday night.

The fire happened around 11:28 p.m. at the Avery Park Apartment complex at 2557 Holly Hedge Drive.

MFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be cooking oil left unattended on a kitchen stove. 67 emergency response personnel and 23 different pieces of equipment were used to contain the fire.

Fire Department reports show that the residence did have a working smoke alarm. According to MFD, a total of eight units were damaged.

The apartments suffered smoke, fire and water damage, but luckily no one was injured.

Images courtesy of the Memphis Fire Department



The Memphis Fire Department estimated the total damage to be around $650,000. The structure damage is estimated at $500,000 and combined with an estimated loss of $150,000 in residents’ personal property.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the eight families that lived in those buildings at this time.

The fire department urges the community to maintain a working smoke alarm in their homes by checking the alarms once a month and keeping the batteries changed.

Memphis residents can apply for a free smoke alarm online here or call the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901)-636-5650.