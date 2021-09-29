MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Memphis City Hall on Wednesday evening to rally against mask and vaccine mandates.

Those who attended say they don’t want government officials telling them what to put on their face or in their body.

“We’re just concerned citizens standing up for our freedom,” Traci Stohr said.

“I think it’s wrong,” Cary Stratton said. “I think it’s unconstitutional. I think it’s illegal.”

The crowd was joined by political activists like Tennessee Republican Charlotte Bergmann, who denounced President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers and criticized entertainment venues that require the shot.

“Many of you good people are being threatened. Your jobs are on the line,” Bergmann said. “They’re saying … put the jab in or else we’re going to hold you down … We’re going to ban you from restaurants, bars and gyms. We’re going to keep you from movies and concerts.”

Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease expert, maintains that mask and vaccine mandates are critical.

“It’s important to add layers of protection,” Dr. Jain said. “If we don’t do that it’s really going to be a smoldering, long-term infection in the community and people are going to die.”

Companies that don’t comply with President Biden’s vaccine mandate can face hefty fines.