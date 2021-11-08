MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An upcoming Briarcrest Christian School training session focused on teaching a “Gospel Response” to sexuality and gender identity is sparking controversy.

The private school emailed an invitation to parents called, “God Made Them Male and Female. And It Was Good. A Gospel Response to Culture’s Gender Theory.”

A portion of the Briarcrest invitation reads “When Superman is rewritten to be a homosexual, when parents allow children to choose their genders, and some schools are embracing students for being courageous by coming out and considering transitioning … how do you respond biblically?”

Briarcrest email sent to parents

Supporters of the Memphis LGBTQ community like activist Dylan Sandifer are taking aim at the private school.

“To promote these kind of bigoted ideas just have no place in school. I understand that as a private school they can teach anything that they want, but that doesn’t mean that it’s right,” he said.

Sandifer is concerned about how this will affect LGBTQ students.

“I’m more concerned with LGBTQ students who are going to the recipients of hatred and rejection by the adults they look up to as authority figures, their parents, and their teachers as well their peers who are getting those ideas from their authority figures,” he said. “There’s a real conversation that needs to be had around supporting students no matter how they identify.”

In a statement emailed to WREG, Briarcrest says, “We will continue to strive to teach our students what is true and just in light of God’s word. We love people enough tell them the truth about biblical sexuality.”

Republican and former Shelby County Commission Chairman Terry Roland agrees.

“I’m kind of a little bit different. I know God made two sexes. If you don’t know what sex you are look in your britches and it’ll tell you real quick what you are. They have all right in the world and people are tired of the left pushing this transgenderism,” Roland said. “I think Briarcrest, they have all the right to do what they’re doing. It’s a private school and it’s a Christian School.”

Briarcrest’s full statement is below:

“Briarcrest is a Christian School that teaches and upholds the biblical principles found in scripture. We affirm our unity in Christ and that we are all created equal in God’s eyes. We will continue to strive to teach our students what is true and just in light of God’s word. We love people enough to tell them the truth about biblical sexuality.



We have a responsibility to teach students about all aspects of biblical truth, including biblical sexuality. In addition, we strive to support parents in their efforts to raise biblically literate children who learn to defend their beliefs with gentleness and respect. Furthermore, as our culture attempts to silence biblical truth, we will proclaim the hope of the Gospel.”