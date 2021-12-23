MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help with identifying suspects who they say stole a utility trailer last Sunday.

According to MPD, the suspects drove on the 1000 block of Cordova Station Avenue in a white truck on Dec. 12. Investigators believe this truck is the same one used in other trailer thefts from the Appling Farms Station area.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH or submit a tip on Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.