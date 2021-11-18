MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police and federal agents are investigating after someone opened fire on a probation and parole office in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say someone in a white Nissan pulled up to the building on Overton Crossing, fired shots and sped away. No one was injured.

Police are still looking for the gunman but investigators haven’t said why the shooter opened fire. WREG saw officers and a K-9 searching the area and a silver car in the parking lot, but investigators also haven’t said how that vehicle is involved.

Corey Grandberry who lives nearby said he can’t believe someone would shoot at a parole office.

“That’s pretty bold,” he said.

He said the neighborhood near Overton Crossing and Dupont has gotten more violent in recent years and even more violent in recent weeks. MPD crime stats show at least eight aggravated assaults in the area since November 1st.

“What I do, I stay in the house,” Grandberry said. “Put it like that.”

We asked police if they plan on increasing patrols in the area but we haven’t heard back.