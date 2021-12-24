MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help finding suspects connected to a smash and grab at a Midtown jewelry store earlier this month.

On December 10, the suspects rammed into the front entrance of Cunningham’s Jewelry and Watch Repair with a stolen White Ford F-150 and then stole jewelry from the business and fled the scene.

Memphis Police say the suspects were seen on video entering the store through the damaged door while the business was still closed.

Police also released photos of the suspects on social media.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.