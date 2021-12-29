MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreen’s in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The male suspect fled the scene in a white van.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

