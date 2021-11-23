MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the look out after an East Memphis gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened on November 23 at an Exxon gas station on 3487 Poplar just after 4 a.m. The suspect came in, produced a black handgun, demanded money from the registers and left the store.

Police say he was last seen leaving the business on foot walking east bound towards Highland.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 22 and 25, thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, a blue hospital mask, and was armed with a black handgun.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.