MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help finding a man who they say robbed a home in the Westwood community three days in a row.

According to Memphis Police, the burglaries happened Friday (Nov. 26), Saturday (Nov. 27), and Sunday (Nov. 28) at a home on 1165 Charter Oak.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of the suspect kicking the front door in before he took a TV the first time.

They said he returned the next day and took a wall heater. He came back one more time the day after that but didn’t take anything.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.