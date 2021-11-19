MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say robbed two Kroger locations in East Memphis.

The first robbery happened Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m. at the 3444 Park Avenue store. Police say a man in his mid-20s wearing a black jacket, pants and mask walked into the store and first posed as a customer.

He then walked to the service counter and handed over a note demanding money from the register. Video shows him running out of the store with the register drawer in his hands.

Police say he also may have committed a similar robbery at the Kroger at 2835 Ridgeway on Nov. 3.

No arrests have been made, and police want additional information. If you have information about this, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.