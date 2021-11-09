MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the man responsible for killing an 18-year-old in Southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police say on August 30, an 18-year-old was shot in the head on East Frank Avenue in South Memphis. He died at the hospital the next day.

Residents in the area say they believe this wasn’t the suspect’s first attack. They say the teen was working with a group of men who were repairing a roof.

Police say the suspect approached the group of men trying to rob them. From there, it’s unclear what exactly took place between the suspect and the victim.

Another neighbor says he heard two gunshots and then saw the suspect run away, firing three more shots at the victim.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hoodie, dark pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes armed with an AR pistol.

Memphis Police say the suspect matches the description of other robberies in the neighborhood. Residents, who didn’t want to be identified, said they believe the suspect was targeting Hispanic workers doing housing projects, because they were known for carrying lots of cash.

People living in the area say there were anywhere from six to 10 people working in the home, but so far, there have been no additional reported injuries.

If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.