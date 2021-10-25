MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects of a carjacking that happened in Fox Meadows earlier this month.

Police say the incident occurred on October 11th.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery at 2751 Emerald Street. The victim told police that two armed males exited a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan and demanded the victim’s 2016 Dodge Charger.

Police say one of the suspects held a gun to the victim’s back while the victim took his child out of the car. The suspects fled the scene in the car, which was later recovered.

You can watch the video from the Memphis Police Department here.

Investigators need your help in identifying the suspects. Police describe the two suspects a males between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.