MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say two males were shot while riding in a vehicle on Yale Road in Raleigh earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 5th.

Police say the victims were taken to Methodist North by the driver of the vehicle. The victims were later transported to Regional One health due to how critical their injuries were. One of the victims died on Oct. 6th.

Police say during the investigation, Marke’se Terrell Jones was developed as one of the suspects responsible for the shooting.

