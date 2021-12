MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding a teen who was last seen at school Monday afternoon and may be in danger.

Police say Joi White left Kirby High School around 2:15 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The 16-year-old is described as 5 foot 4, 160 lbs, wearing a pink wig, blue Looney Toons jacket, white crop top, and black leggings.

If seen, call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.