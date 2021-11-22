MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help Monday night identifying a suspect connected to a carjacking that took place in the Binghampton area last week.

According to Memphis Police, the victim was sitting in his 2007 Honda Ridgeline in front of 123 Bingham St. near Poplar Avenue and East Pkwy on Thursday, November 18 when he was approached by an armed man who demanded his vehicle and possessions.

The gunman fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday, November 19 in the 1000 block of Parkland Road after it was involved in a crash and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 18 and 24, average height and build, wearing black Nike shoes, blue jeans with distinct white designs, a shiny studded belt, and a black Adidas hoodie that says, “All day I dream about sneakers”.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.