Police say mom brandished gun during fight at Memphis school

Armanda Flowers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was charged for allegedly waving a gun and threatening to shoot during a fight on school grounds.

Police say on Aug. 31, a large fight broke out as classes were getting out at Kipp Memphis Collegiate School on Howell Avenue in North Memphis.

The principal and assistant principal were attempting to break up the students when Armanda Flowers, a mother of one of the students, got out of her car.

Police said Flowers pulled a black handgun from her purse, chambered a round and began waving it toward the ground while yelling, “Y’all better stop of I’ll start shooting.”

Flowers, 41, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

