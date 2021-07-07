Police say man in Charger tried to run over officer on downtown Memphis sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is charged with attempted murder after Memphis Police say he tried to run over an officer on a sidewalk in downtown Memphis.

Orlando Davie, 24, of Hernando, is also charged with evading arrest and vandalism after police say he was seen driving recklessly in a Dodge Charger near Front Street and G.E. Patterson the night of July 4.

When police tried to pull him over, they say Davie sped off into busy holiday traffic, narrowly missing pedestrians, swerving into oncoming traffic and running into a truck before speeding away. Officers discontinued the pursuit for safety.

When Davie made eye contact with an officer, police say he drove his car off the road toward him and onto the sidewalk. The officer was forced to take cover, in fear for his life.