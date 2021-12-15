MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is dead and another detained after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday outside a McDonald’s in Memphis.

Memphis Police say they were near Third Street and Brooks Road at 2 p.m. checking out a Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi. They attempted to stop the female driver, but she refused.

The woman struck a police vehicle, and a Memphis Police officer fired, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at that location.

Images from the scene show Memphis Police vehicles surrounding a white car that appears to have crashed into the McDonald’s.

Third Street between Brooks Road and Mitchell has been closed in both directions for the investigation.

Memphis Police vehicles surround a car that appears to have crashed at a McDonaldf’s on South Third Street in Memphis (Brooke Billions, WREG)

WREG is gathering information. This breaking news will be updated.