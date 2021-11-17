UPDATE: A law enforcement source has confirmed the victim in this shooting is Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways near Ketchum.

Police said one male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. They did not release information on a suspect.

Officers and witnesses are in front of a broken window at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in a strip shopping center.

A man who answered the phone and identified himself as the owner of Makeda’s confirmed a young man had been shot while buying cookies.