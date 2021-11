MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a break-in at Tops BBQ on Lamar on November 18 where police said a man broke one of the front glass doors and stole a cash register.

Police have provided these images along with their Facebook post. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.



MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.