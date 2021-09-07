Police release images of vehicle in suspected road rage shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of road rage turned deadly in the Frayser neighborhood. Memphis Police have released these photos Tuesday of a vehicle involved in that shooting.



Memphis Police said that Clovis Hodge Jr. was shot on September 1 near the 3200 block of Benjestown Road. He was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Hodge’s wife was on the phone with her husband when the shooting happened. She and her son managed to track the phone using GPS and called paramedics.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, as the investigation is still ongoing.



If you or anyone you know has information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.