Police pursuit ends at the Memphis Zoo

Memphis police apprehended a suspected car thief overnight after he jumped the fence at the Memphis Zoo.



Earlier, officers trailed two stolen cars, a Challenger, and a Mercedes. The Challenger blew a tire, and two suspects bailed out. One ran south. The other ran north and jumped the zoo fence.



Officers chased him across the parking lot and into the woods. After that, they called in a police dog.



Officers set up a perimeter around the Zoo and called in a police dog who finally managed to take down the suspect.



One person was apprehended, and they were in non critical condition. The man suffered a bite wound but is expected to be okay. He was one of several suspects police had been chasing.



Memphis Police are currently looking for the remaining suspects.

