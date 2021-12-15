MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man picking up food at a restaurant on South Third Street said he watched as officers tried to revive a woman killed in a police shooting Wednesday.

It happened in the drive-through of the McDonalds just north of Brooks.

“I looked out the window waiting for my food, and I noticed someone lying on the ground by the drive-through window, and they were administering CPR,” said James Martin.

Memphis Police said the woman who was killed was driving a Ford Fusion that was stolen out of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now overseeing the case.

The TBI said initial information shows officers blocked in the women in the McDonalds parking lot, and when they got out of their vehicles to arrest her, she drove toward them.

“The driver accelerated toward officers crashing into at least one occupied patrol car resulting in another officer firing his service weapon, striking the driver,” said Keli McAlister, spokesperson for the TBI.

A passenger inside the stolen car was also taken into custody. The TBI has not released the name of the woman who died.

Martin said he didn’t witness the shooting but is sorry it happened.

“When you do wrong, wrong is going to follow. There are consequences for your actions,” Martin said.

MPD has not identified the officer involved in the shooting.

