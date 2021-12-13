MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in South Memphis Monday night.

According to police, Sabrina Yarbrough was last seen by her grandmother around 7 p.m. Monday night at 130 Modder Avenue. They say she has runaway in the past.

Yarbrough is described as 5 foot 5, 80 lbs, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue Aeropostle, glittery shoes and a scarf on her head.

If you see her, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at (901)-545-2677.